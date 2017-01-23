Funeral arrangements set for slain Westwego officer

Image via WWL: Officer Michael Louviere

WESTWEGO – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westwego police officer that was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Visitation for 26-year-old Michael Louviere will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church in Harvey with a funeral service and celebration of life immediately following, WWL reports.

Louviere was killed while assisting a pregnant woman in what appeared to be a car crash. He was off-duty at the time and on his way home from work. Louviere's death was followed by a seven-hour standoff with the shooter, Sylvester Holt, on the Crescent City Connection bridge.

Louviere was a U.S. Marine Sergeant who served in Afghanistan before becoming a police officer in July 2015.

Louviere was a husband and father of two children. He celebrated his 26th birthday just days before the incident.