Funeral arrangements set for slain Westwego officer

1 hour 14 minutes 19 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 4:35 PM in News
Source: WWL
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via WWL: Officer Michael Louviere

WESTWEGO – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westwego police officer that was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Visitation for 26-year-old Michael Louviere will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Dove Fellowship Church in Harvey with a funeral service and celebration of life immediately following, WWL reports

Louviere was killed while assisting a pregnant woman in what appeared to be a car crash. He was off-duty at the time and on his way home from work. Louviere's death was followed by a seven-hour standoff with the shooter, Sylvester Holt, on the Crescent City Connection bridge. 

Louviere was a U.S. Marine Sergeant who served in Afghanistan before becoming a police officer in July 2015.

Louviere was a husband and father of two children. He celebrated his 26th birthday just days before the incident. 

