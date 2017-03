Funeral arrangements set for slain EBRSO deputy

BATON ROUGE – Funeral arrangements are set for an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who was killed on Saturday.

Sergeant Shawn Anderson was killed outside of an O'Neal Lane hair salon while he was investigating a reported rape. He struggled with another man and was shot.

Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 23.



Funeral services will immediately follow visitation.