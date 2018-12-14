55°
Funeral arrangements set for retired deputy killed in crash

Friday, December 14 2018
CENTRAL - Funeral services have been set for a retired deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office who was killed earlier this week.

Claude Smith was in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Zachary. Smith was employed with the department from May 2003 to February 2017.

The crash was reported before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker Road and Jackson Road. According to the sheriff's office, one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the second vehicle.

A second person was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg. Authorities didn't say which vehicle Smith was in.

Visitation from will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Central today from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. It will continue Saturday at Sandy Creek Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Bluff Creek Community Cemetery.

