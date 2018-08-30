77°
Funeral arrangements set for off-duty NOPD officer killed in motorcycle crash
ST. TAMMANY - Funeral arrangements have been made for the off-duty New Orleans police officer that was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.
Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. was riding his motorcycle on LA 1082 when he crashed into a car attempting to turn left into a private driveway. Silva sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
A viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon with a prayer service following at 6 p.m., according to WWL-TV. That will be held at the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home in Covington.
His funeral will be Sunday in his hometown of Portage, Indiana.