77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements set for off-duty NOPD officer killed in motorcycle crash

2 hours 11 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 6:45 AM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

ST. TAMMANY - Funeral arrangements have been made for the off-duty New Orleans police officer that was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. was riding his motorcycle on LA 1082 when he crashed into a car attempting to turn left into a private driveway. Silva sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

A viewing will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon with a prayer service following at 6 p.m., according to WWL-TV. That will be held at the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home in Covington.

His funeral will be Sunday in his hometown of Portage, Indiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days