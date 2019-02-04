Funeral arrangements set for fallen BRPD officer Shane Totty

BATON ROUGE - Flags around the capital area remain at half-staff to honor a fallen officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Corporal Shane Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle Friday. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Black and blue ribbons have been placed near the site of the accident and a memorial has formed at BRPD headquarters.

Funeral services will begin Wednesday with the first of two visitations. That will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Florida Boulevard from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The second will be Thursday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Healing Place Church. Totty's funeral will follow shortly after.

The 31-year-old officer leaves behind his fiancé and young daughter.

Next week would have marked one year since Totty found himself in another life-threatening situation. On February 12, he was injured in a shooting off of Thomas H. Delpit Drive.