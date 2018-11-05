Funeral arrangements set for couple killed in Denham Springs double homicide

DENHAM SPRINGS - Monday morning, two murder victims in Livingston Parish will be laid to rest.

Visitation will take place for Patricia and Frank Gurley starting at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. The couple will be buried in Evergreen Memorial Park.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's office, the Gurleys were found dead in a warehouse on Pete's Highway via blunt force trauma.

In a press conference, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack described it as the most "heinous and senseless" crime he has seen in his time with the department. Womack added that he personally knew Frank Gurley, who was a retired school teacher.

Police said they found the bodies after they were called to check on the Gurleys, who had not been seen or heard from in days. It's still unclear when the couple was killed.

Michael T. Collins was identified as a suspect in the case and believed to have fled the state. Collins was Saturday afternoon in Kentucky. Once extradited to Louisiana, Collins will face two counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of simple burglary.