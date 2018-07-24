Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements set after cadet collapses at Wildlife and Fisheries academy
BALDWIN - Funeral arrangements have been set for the former Youngsville Police Officer that died earlier this month while training to be Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent.
According to an LDWF spokesperson, 38-year-old Immanuel Washington of Youngsville collapsed shortly after completing a 2.5-mile run at the academy on North Flannery Road July 18. Agents performed CPR and Washington was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead the next day, the department confirmed July 20.
KATC reports that the first viewing for Washington will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin.
The second viewing will be held at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service, which starts at 11 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denise Amoroso speaks for the first time after her appointment
-
Garbage truck crashes into pole, knocks out power in BR neighborhood
-
Council to discuss future of Central City Hall
-
Number of ESL students increasing in Livingston Parish
-
Body of dismembered man found in Livingston Parish woods; 8 arrested