Funeral arrangements set after cadet collapses at Wildlife and Fisheries academy

BALDWIN - Funeral arrangements have been set for the former Youngsville Police Officer that died earlier this month while training to be Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent.

According to an LDWF spokesperson, 38-year-old Immanuel Washington of Youngsville collapsed shortly after completing a 2.5-mile run at the academy on North Flannery Road July 18. Agents performed CPR and Washington was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead the next day, the department confirmed July 20.

KATC reports that the first viewing for Washington will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin.

The second viewing will be held at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service, which starts at 11 a.m.