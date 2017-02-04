Funeral arrangements made for Drago Cvitanovich, founder of Drago's restaurant

Image from WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Drago Cvitanovich at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home Monday, February 6.

The visitation will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday and will continue 10 AM Tuesday morning, February 7th at St. Clement of Rome Church in Metairie. A funeral mass will follow at 12:30 p.m.

A burial will take place in the Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Drago's Foundation, which will be distributed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, Sunshine Kids, Jesuit High School, Mt. Carmel Academy, Christian Brothers School and St. Clement of Rome and Catholic Charities.

Drago Cvitanovich, the founder and patriarch of Drago's Seafood Restaurant, died Saturday at the age of 94.

According to WWL-TV, Cvitanovich had been in failing health for some time. He was no longer a regular at the Metairie restaurant, but Cvitanovich could still be seen greeting customers from his perch on a stool at the bar of the restaurant.

Drago and his wife Klara opened their restaurant in Metairie's Fat City neighborhood in 1969.

