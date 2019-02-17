79°
Funeral arrangements for victims of alleged killer Dakota Theriot

2 weeks 3 days 33 minutes ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 2:33 PM January 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Funeral arrangements have been planned for three victims slain last weekend in Livingston Parish.

21-year-old Dakota Theriot is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, along with her brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest, Jr.

Visitation for all three victims will take place Saturday, February 9 at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral will begin promptly at noon, followed by the burial at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Theriot is also accused of killing his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, at their home in Gonzales.

