Fundraiser to pay kindhearted Rouses employee's school fees smashes $50k goal in one day

BATON ROUGE - Donations are pouring in for a Rouses worker whose kind gesture toward an autistic teen has now gone viral.

Jordan Taylor made national headlines this week thanks to a small gesture of kindness he made to teenager he met at work.

In just over one day, a GoFundMe page created to help Taylor pay for his school expenses smashed its $50,000 goal. The page already raised over $82,000 and has a new $100,000 goal. Over 2,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser.

Taylor was stocking shelves at the Rouses on Drusilla Lane when 17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards walked over to him. Jack Ryan, who is diagnosed with autism, wanted to help Taylor with his work, so he allowed the teen to lend a hand and stuck by his side for more than 30 minutes. During their encounter, Taylor also spoke briefly with Jack Ryan's father about his plans for school.

In the days since video of their encounter was first posted, numerous national news outlets have shared their story, stirring up a wave of support for both Jack Ryan and Jordan. Now, Jack Ryan's family is trying to pay forward Taylor's kind act by raising the funds needed to pay for his education.