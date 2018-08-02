Fundraiser to pay kindhearted Rouses employee's school fees brings in $50K in one day

BATON ROUGE - Donations are pouring in for a Rouses worker whose kind gesture toward an autistic teen has now gone viral.

Jordan Taylor made national headlines this week thanks to a small gesture of kindness he made to teenager he met at work.

Taylor was stocking shelves at the Rouses on Drusilla Lane when 17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards walked over to him. Jack Ryan, who is diagnosed with autism, wanted to help Taylor with his work, so he allowed the teen to lend a hand and stuck by his side for more than 30 minutes. During their encounter, Taylor also spoke briefly with Jack Ryan's father about his plans for school.

In the days since video of their encounter was first posted, numerous national news outlets have shared their story, stirring up a wave of support for both Jack Ryan and Jordan. Now, Jack Ryan's family is trying to pay forward Taylor's kind act by raising the funds needed to pay for his education.

A GoFundMe looking to pay for Taylor's school expenses has raised more than $50,000 in about in a day's time. As of Thursday evening, nearly 2,000 people had contributed to the fundraiser.