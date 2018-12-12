Fundraiser to be held in honor of fallen officer Christopher Lawton

ZACHARY - The City of Zachary, as well as the fire and police department will be holding a fundraiser in honor of a local fallen officer.

Authorities will be selling plates of jambalaya for National Police Week in honor of Christopher Lawton. Plates will be sold at the fire department starting at 11 p.m. December 14.

Proceeds will be used to send Lawton's family and coworkers to witness his name being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. next May.

Lawton was killed in March in the line of duty. He was run over in a shopping center parking lot while attempted to make an arrest.