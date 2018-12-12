60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fundraiser to be held in honor of fallen officer Christopher Lawton

2 hours 49 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 December 12, 2018 9:46 AM December 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The City of Zachary, as well as the fire and police department will be holding a fundraiser in honor of a local fallen officer.

Authorities will be selling plates of jambalaya for National Police Week in honor of Christopher Lawton. Plates will be sold at the fire department starting at 11 p.m. December 14. 

Proceeds will be used to send Lawton's family and coworkers to witness his name being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. next May.

Lawton was killed in March in the line of duty. He was run over in a shopping center parking lot while attempted to make an arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days