Fundraiser hopes to provide new home for Devon Gales' family

ATHENS - Devon Gales and his family had no idea they would be getting a surprise at a University of Georgia basketball game.

"I was so surprised," Devon said.

The Triumph of Tragedy Foundation first announced the goal of building the Gales family a home back in February of 2016 at a special ceremony in Athens. Since then, donations have trickled in.

The announcement from the University shows the commitment the school has to raise the $500,000 needed for the family's new home in Baton Rouge.

"I was just blessed that we are finally getting our house built," Devon said. "I'll be able to maneuver around in the house, rather than this little small room."

Devon has spent the majority of the last six months in Atlanta for his physical therapy, while the family's current home is being remodeled following the flood.

"I got a little movement in my hips, and I'm getting my muscle tone back. It's still coming," Devon said.

There's no time frame on how long it will take to raise the money needed for the Gales' new handicapped-accessible home.

If you would like to donate to the 'Dawg House for Devon' fundraiser, text DEVON to (706)204-1707.