Fundraiser aims to build playground in memory of child killed in hunting accident

ZACHARY - Money is being raised to build an inclusive playground in memory of a child who died in a boating accident while hunting in January.

A fish fry fundraiser will be later this month to benefit the Joseph Hemba Memorial Playground. Joseph, along with his mother Madeline Hemba, and uncle Darrin Vince, died when their pontoon boat capsized in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, trapping them under the water.

Organizers of the fundraiser are hoping to collect enough money to build a new, inclusive commercial playground on city property, behind the historical Zachary Depot, near a newly constructed walking path.

"Our hope is that this playground would serve as a lasting tribute to Joseph, and provide fun and fellowship to children of all ages for years to come," fundraising chairman Beetle Boudreaux Fisher said.

The fundraiser will be held Friday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Zachary Utilities Parking Lot, located at 4650 Main Street. Tickets will be sold for $10 and will include fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, and a dessert. Delivery of 10 or more dinners within Zachary city limits is available.

Tickets are available at the City of Zachary Utility Office and Pretty Woman Boutique, both on Main Street.

For more information, please call Pretty Woman Boutique at 225-658-5899.