Fundraiser aiming to help La. troopers, families set for Saturday

GONZALES - The third Annual Troopers Fest is set for this weekend.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Louisiana State Police Troop A Affiliate, will be held at the Gonzales Civic Center Saturday at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, LSTA Troop A Affiliate mission "is to assist member Troopers and their families through the Trooper Relief Fund and conduct community service and charitable fund drives." Officials say the relief fund assists troopers whose lives have been impacted by illness, death, or natural disaster.

Admission for adults is $20, which includes three pounds of crawfish. Admission for children is $15, and the price includes a hamburger or hot dog and entrance into the Kids Village.

There will also be live music and a crawfish cook-off.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.