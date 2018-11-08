Fund launched to help shooting victims' families

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Community leaders in Thousand Oaks, California, have established a fund to aid victims of the mass shooting that killed a dozen people at a country music dance event at a local bar.

Officials on Thursday announced the establishment of the Conejo Valley Victims Fund. It was launched with a $100,000 donation from the locally based Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and $250,000 from the Amgen biotechnology company, which is headquartered in Thousand Oaks.

The fund is being administered through the Ventura County Community Foundation and can be found on its website at https://vccf.org/

Officials say 100 percent of the funds donated will go to aid victims' families.