Fully-equipped medical, dental offices coming to WBR schools

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Soon, students in one Louisiana parish won't have to leave school to see a doctor, because the doctor's office is coming to them.

Not only will students in West Baton Rouge have a medical clinic right inside their school, a dentist office will also be setting up shop.

Shannon Patin has two children, and when one of them has to see the doctor, she misses work while they miss school.

"That can be a big a hassle," Patin told News 2.

Starting next fall at schools in West Baton Rouge Parish, that will be changing. Two fully-equipped medical clinics will be located inside schools.

West Baton Rouge School Superintendent Wes Watts is excited for the change.

"One, the students are going to get the healthcare they need. And two, parents won't have to take off work," Watts told WBRZ.

Staffed with nurse practitioners and dentists, the clinics will first open in Port Allen and Brusly, and will be added later to other schools around the parish.

"It's a win-win all the way around for our parents, our students, and our schools," Watts said.

The two clinics are federally funded, and free of cost to the school district. But students will still have to pay to visit the medical clinics, either with their family's health insurance or by payment plans.

Some students may even qualify for free medical care.

"For those students who are coming from struggling families who may not go to the doctor for just minor things, in the in the end, were are going to help the health of our students," Watts added.

As for parents, taking time off work won't be needed anymore.

"Just for those minor instances, where a doctor or dentist is needed, I think it's a wonderful idea," Patin said.