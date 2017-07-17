Fugitive, wanted since 2013, arrested after flagging down deputy for assistance

RACELAND - A fugitive who's been on the run since 2013 was arrested after he flagged down a sheriff's deputy in Lafourche Parish Sunday.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Jansen Simon had been stranded on the side of the road in Raceland while traveling with friends. A deputy driving on LA 182 came across Simon, who was walking on side the roadway when he flagged down the deputy for assistance.

After Simon told the deputy his name, the officer discovered that Simon had been wanted for aggravated second degree battery since 2013. According to deputies, Simon was accused of striking another man in the head with a hammer, fracturing the victim's skull.

After verifying Simon’s identity, he was taken into custody and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center in Thibodaux.

Simon was booked on the three warrants for aggravated second degree battery and two counts of contempt of court. He is being held without bond.