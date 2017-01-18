67°
Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured

January 18, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police say the man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was wearing body armor and armed with two handguns when he was arrested at an abandoned house Tuesday night.

Police say 41-year-old Markeith Loyd was taken into custody after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers.

There had been an intense manhunt since Orlando Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9.

