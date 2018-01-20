Fugitive wanted in Mississippi arrested in Louisiana

GRAY (AP) - A man wanted in Mississippi on sexual battery charges has been arrested in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested 27-year-old Trey Verrett on Friday.

Verrett, a registered convicted sex offender in Terrebonne Parish, was wanted by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office on three counts of sexual battery. Troopers found Verrett at his home in Gray, Louisiana, and arrested him without incident. He's being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.