43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fugitive wanted in Mississippi arrested in Louisiana

5 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 8:52 PM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GRAY (AP) - A man wanted in Mississippi on sexual battery charges has been arrested in Louisiana.
  
Louisiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested 27-year-old Trey Verrett on Friday.
  
Verrett, a registered convicted sex offender in Terrebonne Parish, was wanted by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office on three counts of sexual battery. Troopers found Verrett at his home in Gray, Louisiana, and arrested him without incident. He's being held at the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.
  
It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days