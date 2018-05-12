78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fugitive accidentally dials 911, officers take him to jail

5 hours 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 May 12, 2018 1:31 PM May 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LYONS, N.Y. - A fugitive who's wanted in North Carolina accidentally dialed 911 while he was in upstate New York, and he's now behind bars.
  
WHEC-TV in Rochester reports that deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's office arrested 53-year-old Jesse Graham on Friday night in Lyons, a town east of Rochester.
  
Graham reportedly is wanted in Mooresville, North Carolina, on several unspecified charges.
  
He's being held in the Wayne County Jail awaiting to be transferred to North Carolina.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days