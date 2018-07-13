94°
Latest Weather Blog
Fuel spews from container truck, closes I-10 Friday
KENNER - A lengthy detour was required for a bizarre crash involving a leaking tanker truck on I-10 Friday.
A fuel supply 18-wheeler was involved in a crash on I-10 East just after the New Orleans airport exit. The crash punctured the semi's trailer, spewing fuel onto the highway.
Pictures shared by authorities showed fuel gushing from the side of the trailer in what looked like a scene from the former Disney theme park ride Catastrophe Canyon.
There was no fire or injuries but the cleanup will be extensive and lengthy.
Inbound traffic to New Orleans from Baton Rouge will likely be heavily congested.
WWL TV posted more information HERE.
********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tanker leaks fuel on I-10 Friday
-
Party with furry friends at West Felciana's 6th annual Wags and Whiskers...
-
Restore Louisiana Task Force to discuss reimbursement proposal
-
New Livingston Parish mosquito abatement program without funding
-
Problem pump leaving sewage in restaurant parking lot