81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FSU forces winner take all game 3 with 8-5 win in 11 innings

11 hours 56 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, May 26 2018 May 26, 2018 May 26, 2018 10:17 PM May 26, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

Tallahassee, Fla. - In a season full of extra inning performances, Florida State got the best of LSU ace Carley Hoover hitting two home runs in the 11th inning to lift the Seminole's past LSU 8-5 forcing a winner take all game three.

LSU trailed 5-1 in the fifth before LSU third baseman Shemiah Sanchez belted a game tying grand slam. The grand slam was the first of her career and the first-ever for LSU in a Super Regional.

Carley Hoover would end up pitching the entire game throwing more than 200 total pitches. In the 11th inning something finally gave, Florida States Carsyn Gordon broke Hoover’s streak of five scoreless innings with a solo home run to left. That same inning the damage would continue, two batters later Anna Shelnutt hammered a two-run shot to left giving FSU an 8-5 lead.

Due to Tropical Storm Alberto expected to impact Florida on Sunday, the NCAA moved the deciding Game 3 to Saturday, immediately following Game 2. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days