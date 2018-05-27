FSU forces winner take all game 3 with 8-5 win in 11 innings

Tallahassee, Fla. - In a season full of extra inning performances, Florida State got the best of LSU ace Carley Hoover hitting two home runs in the 11th inning to lift the Seminole's past LSU 8-5 forcing a winner take all game three.

LSU trailed 5-1 in the fifth before LSU third baseman Shemiah Sanchez belted a game tying grand slam. The grand slam was the first of her career and the first-ever for LSU in a Super Regional.

Carley Hoover would end up pitching the entire game throwing more than 200 total pitches. In the 11th inning something finally gave, Florida States Carsyn Gordon broke Hoover’s streak of five scoreless innings with a solo home run to left. That same inning the damage would continue, two batters later Anna Shelnutt hammered a two-run shot to left giving FSU an 8-5 lead.

Due to Tropical Storm Alberto expected to impact Florida on Sunday, the NCAA moved the deciding Game 3 to Saturday, immediately following Game 2.