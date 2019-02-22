74°
FSA loans open to 31 Louisiana parishes, surrounding counties
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated nine Louisiana parishes as a disaster area because of rains and flooding from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10.
Farmers and ranchers in 22 adjacent parishes in Louisiana, five counties in Arkansas and four in Texas also can apply for Farm Service Agency emergency loans. A Thursday news release says such loans can be used to replace essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganize a farming operation or refinance some debts.
Bossier, Caddo, Evangeline, Grant, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, and Red River parishes are the primary disaster areas.
The application deadline is Oct. 15.
