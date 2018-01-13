41°
Frustration grows 18 months into police shooting probes

56 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, January 13 2018 Jan 13, 2018 January 13, 2018 11:40 AM January 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - A deadly confrontation between two white Louisiana police officers and a black man lasted less than 90 seconds. The criminal investigation of Alton Sterling's fatal shooting by one of the officers has lasted more than a year-and-a-half - and there's no clear end in sight.
  
The Justice Department ruled out federal charges against the Baton Rouge officers in May after investigating for nearly 10 months. More than eight months have passed since Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office inherited the case to decide if any state charges are warranted.
  
During a Rotary Club speech earlier this week, Landry wouldn't give a timetable for his office to announce a decision. Landry said his staff has been "working diligently" since it began reviewing the evidence gathered by federal authorities.
