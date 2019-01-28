64°
Frustration, few timelines on Louisiana medical marijuana

53 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 5:05 PM January 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Frustrated Louisiana patients waiting for medical marijuana got updates on the lengthy regulatory and testing process, but few timelines for when they'll gain access to medicinal-grade pot.
  
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry held a public "stakeholders meeting" Monday with the state-sanctioned growers, the universities overseeing the production facilities and other regulators.
  
Previous estimates of when medical marijuana would be available have come and gone.
  
As the state nears the four-year mark since passing the framework for dispensing therapeutic cannabis, the latest estimate for availability seems to be summer, maybe.
  
Several people questioned the pace of testing. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says his agency has to ensure the product is safe.
  
Katie Corkern says marijuana could help control her son's seizures. She said: "It can never be quick enough."
