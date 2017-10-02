Frustrated LSU fans start GoFundMe to get rid of Coach O

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans were frustrated after Saturday night's tough homecoming loss vs Troy. But a group of fans are taking that frustration to another level.

On Sunday, one of those fans saw fit to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay off Head Coach Ed Orgeron's multi-million dollar contract buyout. As of Sunday afternoon, the GoFundMe has only raised a bit over $200.

"The AD couldn’t do it, so it is up to us... save our program, help our state," the GoFundMe page read.

Fans were very vocal on social media Saturday as the Tigers suffered a huge upset at home vs the Trojans, 24-21. The loss also snapped a 49-game winning streak against non-conference teams at Tiger Stadium.

"OOOOOoooo We Suck! O Wee O We suck"- LSU student Section even after that last TD. Tigers trail 24-14 to Troy pic.twitter.com/Vp4MK8eetk — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) October 1, 2017

According to the Advocate, firing Orgeron in the first year of his contract would mean the university shelling out $12 million to buy out the rest of his contract. The cost drops each subsequent year of the contract, with $8.5 million in 2018, $6 million in 2019, $4.5 million in 2020 and just $1 million for the final year.

Coach Orgeron will have his normal press conference this afternoon.