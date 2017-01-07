Frozen roadways worry Mississippi residents

WOODVILLE, Miss. - As winter storm warnings stay in effect, Mississippi counties are bracing for more ice and cold overnight.



Throughout the day Friday, parts of Mississippi experienced rain, sleet, and some snow. What's left behind could cause a mess on the roads.



"My buddy passed a car and then I passed a car that skidded and wrecked on the bridge," one resident said. "The bridges are what's icing over."



In downtown Woodville, the afternoon winter weather mix left things frozen, covering landmarks like th county courthouse blanketed in white. Power crews are standing by as ice builds on trees and powerlines.



"I expect we're going to lose power with all of this going on," a resident said.



Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are working to salt state highways. They will monitor road conditions overnight.



Officials warn driving overnight is dangerous, especially on rural roads, side streets, and bridges.



Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until mid-afternoon Saturday. Icy spots will not start to melt for about 16 hours.