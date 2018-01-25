Frozen meatball recall issued after possible listeria contamination

Photo: USDA

WASHINGTON- Rich Products Corporation is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may be contaminated with Listeria moncytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to a release, the ready-to-eat frozen meatballs were produced on Dec. 17. The company is recalling 36-pound cases containing six 6-pound bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The meatballs were shipped to distributors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alamaba, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Virgina. Officials say the problem was discovered on Jan. 24 when FSIS received notification from the company.

According to the USDA, eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.