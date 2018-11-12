61°
Frontier pilots could be close to reaching new contract
DENVER (AP) - Frontier Airlines pilots could be close to reaching a new contract after over two years of talks.
The union representing pilots for the Denver-based discount carrier announced Monday it reached an "agreement in principle" on a deal including improvements to pay, work rules and benefits. A statement from the Air Line Pilots Association says it still must be reviewed by the Frontier union's executive council which will decide whether to send it to pilots for a vote.
Frontier pilots have been working under a contract negotiated while their airline was in bankruptcy. Pilots have picketed in Denver and sent a "strike bus" to cities in the airline's network over the last year to try to build public awareness for their cause.
