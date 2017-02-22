Front through but more 80s on the way

Even through a front has passed the region, temperatures will not change much. In fact, the record setting 80s of winter 2016-17 are again expected on Thursday and Friday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon and highs will head for the mid 70s. Winds will be north, northwest at 5-10mph. Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

Up Next: Thursday will be warm with little more than a few clouds. Highs will climb into the low 80s. Then, another front is expected Friday, and that will be one to bring us some relief from the unseasonably warm temperatures. It could squeeze out a shower Friday Night, but we just don’t see much at this point. Beyond the front weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Both Lundi and Mardi Gras days look warm and dry. We'll see how that forecast develops however in the coming days. Expect morning fog each day also until the weekend.

THE SCIENCE: As an upper level low pressure system pulls away from the region, clouds are expected to break into the afternoon hours. While winds will be briefly northerly, return flow will kick on Thursday and thus, patchy fog will be possible Friday Morning before the upper low finally weakens and moves even further southeast. This movement will make way for another cold front to move through Friday Night which will bring cool air. There is enough forcing with this front to develop some shower activity along the entire boundary and this may have to be bumped up to chance category. There are even some stability parameters that are unstable enough to show the possibility of some thunderstorms along this boundary developing as it moves through. Isolated showers along this boundary will be continued in this forecast for now but if trends show a deepening moist column, this may be updated later. Several nice days next week will be concluded with another cold front that should be within the area by early Thursday.

--Josh