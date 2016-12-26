Front of Central subdivision turning into a trash dump

CENTRAL – One Central subdivision is seeing a huge pile of trash grow by the day.

The pile sits on the corner of Frenchtown Road near the Geo Je's community and consists of trash, household items and insulation.

Residents say they are fed up with it being in their neighborhood.

"It's growing and it's very frustrating, it's a dump," resident Donna Dufour said.

Some residents believe the trash pile is a last resort for people who are getting rid of debris since the city is not doing pickups right now.

The trash has been in the community for more than a month, and the city has been contacted to find out who is responsible for picking it up.

"I'm not frustrated with the city and garbage pick up because they're not the ones coming out here dumping the garbage, it's the residents that are dumping this nasty garbage instead of in their own garbage cans," one resident said.

Dufour said it is a sight that is not pleasant or safe.

"You know every time you pass it, there's another bag out here," Dufour said.

"And it is a health hazard, rats, snakes, bugs, course it's not hot now so it's not so bad," she said.

Residents say that the city has been called and the pile was picked up twice before.