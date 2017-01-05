Front doors of capitol still closed due to failing facade

BATON ROUGE – The State Capitol's front doors will remain closed will into the summer since work to repair falling masonry above won't start until after lawmakers end their annual meeting in June.

WBRZ's political reporter, Mark Armstrong, tweeted Thursday the front steps and entrance remain closed months after concerns over possible injuries from falling stone prompted the state to close the front of the building. Sources said the closure will last until repairs are complete. Repairs will begin in Summer 20107.

For now, visitors and workers are forced to use a less welcoming, basement entrance beneath the main steps to the capitol were each state is carved into the stone with the year of it being admitted into the union.

WBRZ.com first reported the front doors could not be used last year. Then, visitors were saddened they could not enter through the elaborate entrance.

“I'd love to go all the way up to the front door,” a tourist said then.

Officials blame the weather for slowly weakening the limestone exterior of the capitol.

The building was dedicated 85 years ago May 2017.

