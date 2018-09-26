Front brings rounds of rain, Kirk redevelops

A cold front is set to move into but not through the area. This will mean cooler temperatures due to increased rain but no break in humidity.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: A cold front moving into the region will bring mostly cloudy skies and widespread showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Expect an earlier onset of the action. Some heavy rain could result, especially north of I-10, since those locations will be closer to the boundary. As a result, high temperatures will not climb beyond the mid 80s. Light winds will shift northerly overnight and lows will ease into the low 70s. Spotty showers may continue.

Up Next: The front will stall and begin to dissipate on Thursday. However, it will still be a trigger for showers and thunderstorms. Like usual, plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will lead to some downpours and frequent lightning. For Friday and Saturday, the pattern should revert to typical morning sun and afternoon showers with a slight warming in temperatures. An even drier and warmer pattern is expected for Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Football Forecasts: Friday night high school games should find showers and thunderstorms diminishing in coverage around kickoff. One or two games could meet a delay if there are any remnant lightning strikes around. LSU and Southern play host this weekend and both fanbases will contend with humidity and possibly a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. From 6-8pm as both games kickoff, any precipitation will be diminishing.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Kirk has redeveloped east of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to those areas Thursday and Friday. Unfavorable upper level conditions will then cause the system to dissipate by early next week in the Caribbean Sea. In the North Atlantic, a weak area of low pressure continues to churn off the North Carolina coast but has a minimal chance for development over the next day or so before winds shred it. The remnants of Leslie are expected to reorganize and acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics over the next day or so as it drifts over the central Atlantic.

THE EXPLANATION:

A cold front will slide southward into the area on Wednesday. The boundary will be a focus for widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop with greater coverage close to the front. As of now, the cold front is expected to stall in central Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. High temperatures will struggle to go warmer than the middle 80s due to the abundance of cloud cover and precipitation. With this system in the region, winds will shift to a light, northerly direction and some slightly lower dew points could make it as far south as I-10, allowing low temperatures to reach the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday morning. The long wave trough driving this boundary will bottom out in the Mid-Mississippi River Valley on Thursday before lifting away to the northeast on Friday. As this occurs, the front is expected to dissipate and the area will simply lie beneath a weakness aloft between two ridges. This will allow isolated to scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms to remain in the forecast through Saturday. By Sunday, a strong ridge in the Southeast is expected to expand westward over much of our forecast area. This will result in lower rain chances and a continuation of above average temperatures into early next week.

--Dr. Josh

