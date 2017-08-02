From walk-on to No. 18: How JD Moore earned his stripes at LSU

Baton Rouge, LA - "I came in and I had a triple digit number because I was a walk on, so my number has changed a number of times throughout the years but I wouldn't have it any other way than to finish with the number 18."

JD Moore has come a long way since 2013, the then freshman from Ruston could only dream about taking the field for LSU.

"Back then I was probably as nervous as I had ever been. I had butterflies every day before practice. At that point I didn't know if I had one slip up at practice I'd be sent home. It's been a fun journey and I wouldn't trade it for the world."

Now 4 years later, here in the team room is where Coach Orgeron and Christian LaCouture presented him with the number 18 jersey. One that is synonymous with success - both on and off the field - as well as a selfless attitude. Something every Tiger sees in JD.

"There's not two more people who are more deserving than those two guys. I think JD shed a few tears. It was a special moment not only for them but for the whole team," said teammate Rashard Lawrence.

"I've seen how he's worked and how he's gotten to this point in his life. Being the unselfish guy that he is, he is the guy that has all of the traits for 18," says LaCouture.

"JD starting off as a walk on, exemplifying hard work and perseverance, really being the person you would want your son to be and who you would want to be.So I think those two guys really exemplify what you strive to be as an LSU football player," Danny Etling added.

"It's a special thing and it's from all of the hard work. I just felt so humbled and honored to be mentioned with those guys who have worn this jersey. Defintely ready to embrace this role and do whatever I can to help this team."