Frogging citation: For 168 frogs, a hoppy ending

DES ALLEMANDS - For 168 frogs, hunting citations had a hoppy ending.

Louisiana wildlife officials say three Raceland men are accused of exceeding a limit on catching frogs at a wildlife management area. One of them allegedly took nearly double the limit.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says in a news release that an experimental frog season's limit is 50 frogs per boat at the Salvador Wildlife Management Area near Des Allemands. But one boat checked late Saturday held 69, and a second held 99.

Enforcement agent Adam Einck says all three men in those boats were cited for exceeding the legal frog limit, which has maximum penalties of 90 days in jail and a $350 fine.

He says the frogs were alive and were returned to the water.