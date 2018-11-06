Frito-Lay recalls popcorn product after possible milk contamination

Photo: FDA

PLANO, Texas - Frito-Lay is recalling select 1/2 oz bags of popcorn due to possible milk contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company is recalling Smartfood Delight Sea Salt flavored popcorn because they were inadvertently filled with cheese flavored tortilla chips that contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The recalled products were distributed in retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The popcorn packages were included in the following variety packs.

-16 count Smartfood Delight Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 4 DEC 2018 OR 18 DEC 2018, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

-16 count Crunch & Pop Mix Variety Pack Sack – "use by" dates of 18 DEC 2018 OR 1 JAN 2019, and 11-digit manufacturing code that will include the letter combination AM in the second and third position (example: xAMxxxxxxxx)

For more information on the recall, click here.