Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge gets new transportation van

BATON ROUGE - Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge recently got a new transportation van that will bring area shelter dogs to the Dog Adoption House.

The animals will be brought over daily to be viewed by potential adopters. Additionally, the van will be used to transport dogs to veterinary appointments, as well as to offsite adoption and educational events, according to a press release from FOTA.

The van was purchased with funds received from a combination of grants, provided by the Lamar Family Foundation, the PEDIGREE Foundation, and the Pennington Family Foundation.

Rebel Graphix, a local sign and print shop, wrapped the van with pictures of dogs adopted from FOTA.

"FOTA helped 487 dogs get adopted in 2018, plus got heartworm treatment for 97 dogs that same year, said Paula Schoen, Executive Director. "The van will allow us to serve adoptable dogs in 2019 and for years to come.”

