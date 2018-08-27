77°
Friends, family members identify two killed in Jacksonville shooting

Monday, August 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The names of the two people killed after a gunman opened fire during an esports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida have been identified.

Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and Taylor "SportMePlzz" Robertson were identified by friends and family members, according to the Huffington Post. Competitors were participating in the southern qualifier of the EA Sports' "Madden 19" championship series Sunday when the gunman opened fire.

Authorities identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in the shooting. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nine other people were also injured. 

