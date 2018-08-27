Latest Weather Blog
Friends, family members identify two killed in Jacksonville shooting
The names of the two people killed after a gunman opened fire during an esports tournament in Jacksonville, Florida have been identified.
Eli "Trueboy" Clayton and Taylor "SportMePlzz" Robertson were identified by friends and family members, according to the Huffington Post. Competitors were participating in the southern qualifier of the EA Sports' "Madden 19" championship series Sunday when the gunman opened fire.
The gaming community is honoring the lives of Eli Clayton and Taylor Robertson with the hashtag: #ChampionsForever.
& Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) with this photo & the hashtag: #ChampionsForever. The two young men were killed in the mass shooting during the #Madden19 Tournament at the #JacksonvilleLanding in #Florida. pic.twitter.com/r2r2jLOhoY
Authorities identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in the shooting. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Nine other people were also injured.
