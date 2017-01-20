Friendly competition for LSU's all arounders

BATON ROUGE - What a luxury it is to have two of the nation's best all arounders on the same team. Ashleigh Gnat and Myia Hambrick compete neck and neck for the team's highest score, but for them it is just friendly competition.

"I would say that there are things that we push each other on but mostly we support each other. I love being able to be there for her as she competes and I know she loves to do the same thing for me," says Gnat.

Hambrick adds, "I think that we just go about it as any athlete would with that competition mindset that you want to do the best that you can do. And it just so happens that we are pretty even."



Early in the season, Myia and Bugs' scores have been within fractions of each other. But the two are much closer than any number on a scoresheet.



"She is one of my closest friends, and I think the way that she has progressed in gymnastics is incredible so being able to watch her the way that she competes now is amazing."

"We really are best friends and we hangout outside of the gym all of the time. And I text her all day even though I'm going to see her later in the afternoon. But yeah I mean she is amazing and it is nice to have people who are on your level and you want to improve because if you're in a place where you're the best and no one can match you, it's not very fun."

But it is fun to watch these two compete and grow together, for fans and teammates alike.

"Myia and Bugs they are great examples for us to follow. It's just awesome because I can go to them for anything. They lead through their actions and their words," says teammate Sarah Finnegan.

Lexie Priessman adds, "They raise the bar in the gym. Every day we come in and we're an ambitious team, we get in there and we do our work and we know what is expected but without them we really wouldn't be who we are."

With both Myia and Bugs, the Tigers are a team led by experience, looking to have their best season yet.