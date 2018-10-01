Friend of Wayde Sims' suspected killer shocked by his arrest

BATON ROUGE - People who know the man accused of murdering LSU basketball player Wayde Sims say they're shocked.

A longtime friend of Dyteon Simpson told WBRZ it's hard to believe he's taken a life.

"I really didn't process until I looked it up myself and then I had that stunning feeling... just shocked."

That's what Tre Blackmoore said when he heard 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson had been arrested. Blackmoore and Simpson grew up together in West Feliciana Parish.

"Just a cool, humble kid who was trying to fit in and chill with everybody else," Blackmoore said.

Simpson is facing second-degree murder in the high-profile shooting death of 20-year-old LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

"Simpson was questioned and admitted to being on the scene, having a gun, and shooting Sims," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a news conference.

Blackmoore says there was no hit in Simpson's background that indicated he was capable of such a violent crime.

"He stayed to himself, and he did have friends, not anti-social," Blackmoore told WBRZ.

But video evidence of the murder was captured on social media, and spread like wildfire. DNA at the scene also pointed straight to Simpson.

"[Simpson] wasn't known as a trouble maker," Blackmoore added. "It wasn't like he was running into people's houses. Went to church and everything. He was not a bad dude."