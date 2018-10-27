55°
Friday Night Blitz - Week 9 scores

Friday, October 26 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Acadiana 56, LaGrange 7
  
Albany 28, Grant 0
  
Alexandria 44, Pineville 7
  
Amite 40, Springfield 0
  
Arcadia 51, Block 8
  
Archbishop Hannan 36, Loranger 28
  
Ascension Catholic 12, Kentwood 7
  
Baker 36, West Feliciana 6
  
Barbe 27, Comeaux 3
  
Basile 41, Grand Lake 8
  
Bastrop 32, West Ouachita 10
  
Baton Rouge Catholic 45, Dutchtown 7
  
Belaire 6, Glen Oaks 0
  
Ben Franklin 42, Ridgewood 8
  
Benton 29, Woodlawn (SH) 28
  
Berwick 42, Abbeville 20
  
Bolton 25, Avoyelles 21
  
Breaux Bridge 38, Opelousas 28
  
Briarfield 34, Riverdale Academy 12
  
Brusly 40, Mentorship Academy 14
  
C.E. Byrd 28, Airline 18
  
Calvary Baptist Academy 27, Mansfield 16
  
Captain Shreve 52, Southwood 8
  
Cedar Creek 41, Delta Charter 20
  
Central Catholic 40, Centerville 30
  
Chalmette 36, Bonnabel 18
  
Church Point 44, Mamou 20
  
Country Day 42, Riverside Academy 20
  
Covenant Christian Academy 47, St. Martin's 0
  
Crowley 39, Port Barre 0
  
DeRidder 27, Buckeye 20
  
Delcambre 30, Jeanerette 28
  
Delcambre 30, Jeanerette 28, OT
  
Delhi 62, Tensas 6
  
Denham Springs 38, Central 28
  
Destrehan 28, Jesuit 23
  
E.D. White 10, Ellender 7
  
East Ascension 37, McKinley 0
  
East Beauregard 22, Vinton 21
  
East Feliciana 40, Baton Rouge Episcopal 30
  
East Iberville 22, St. John 7
  
East Jefferson 28, Higgins 0
  
East St. John 48, Thibodaux 21
  
Erath 28, Patterson 21
  
Eunice 37, Northwest 14
  
Ferriday 59, Delhi Charter 2
  
Franklinton 36, Salmen 8
  
G.W. Carver 45, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20
  
General Trass (Lake Providence) 26, Beekman 13
  
Hahnville 24, Central Lafourche 14
  
Hammond 23, Covington 7
  
Haughton 26, Parkway 23
  
Haynesville 42, Homer 14
  
Holy Savior Menard 42, Bunkie 14
  
Iota 38, Pine Prairie 0
  
Jackson Aca., Miss. 35, Oak Forest 18
  
Jena 21, Caldwell Parish 20
  
Jennings 24, South Beauregard 20
  
Jonesboro-Hodge 53, Ringgold 6
  
Karr 33, Helen Cox 0
  
Kinder 49, Lake Arthur 15
  
Lake Charles College Prep 21, Washington-Marion 0
  
Lakeshore 45, Pearl River 15
  
Lakeside 54, D'Arbonne Woods 14
  
Lakeview 26, Winnfield 20
  
Landry/Walker 50, West Jefferson 20
  
Leesville 33, Tioga 23
  
Livonia 18, Cecilia 7
  
Logansport 49, LaSalle 0
  
Loyola College Prep 28, Rayville 20
  
Lutcher 44, Tara 0
  
Many 49, Red River 6
  
Marksville 25, Peabody 6
  
Minden 56, Bossier 6
  
Neville 33, Franklin Parish 6
  
New Iberia Catholic 58, Ascension Episcopal 35
  
Newman 42, Assumption 26
  
North Caddo 32, Montgomery 28
  
North DeSoto 48, Huntington 12
  
North Webster 37, Green Oaks 35
  
Northeast 44, The Church Academy 0
  
Northlake Christian 22, Pope John Paul II 9
  
Northshore 21, Ponchatoula 7
  
Oak Grove 48, Sicily Island 26
  
Oakdale 47, Pickering 28
  
Opelousas Catholic 55, Slaughter 6
  
Parkview Baptist 15, St. Michael 13
  
Pine 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
  
Plaquemine 42, Woodlawn (BR) 0
  
Port Allen 38, Capitol 6
  
Richwood 42, Madison 0
  
Rosepine 54, DeQuincy 32
  
Ruston 62, Natchitoches Central 32
  
Sacred Heart 27, Hanson Memorial 7
  
Saint Paul's 14, Mandeville 10
  
Sam Houston 56, Lafayette 14
  
Shreveport Northwood 48, B.T. Washington 14
  
Slidell 29, Fontainebleau 17
  
Sophie B. Wright 27, W.L. Cohen 8
  
South Plaquemines 38, Fisher 0
  
South Terrebonne 43, South Lafourche 7
  
Southern Lab 61, White Castle 0
  
St. Amant 49, Broadmoor 8
  
St. Charles Catholic 14, De La Salle 12
  
St. Edmund Catholic 49, Hamilton Christian Academy 12
  
St. Helena Central 20, Independence 12
  
St. James 49, Lusher Charter 21
  
St. Louis 21, Westlake 14
  
St. Martinville 31, Beau Chene 0
  
St. Thomas More 57, Carencro 15
  
Sterlington 31, Union Parish 20
  
Sulphur 28, New Iberia 7
  
Sumner 7, Bogalusa 6
  
Tallulah 48, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8
  
Terrebonne 49, H.L. Bourgeois 7
  
Teurlings Catholic 38, Northside 8
  
Vandebilt Catholic 31, Morgan City 0
  
Varnado 12, Houma Christian 10
  
Vermilion Catholic 61, Highland Baptist 6
  
Vidalia 40, Mangham 14
  
Ville Platte 33, Ascension Christian School 13
  
Walker 27, Live Oak 10
  
West Monroe 49, Ouachita Parish 18
  
West St. Mary 26, Loreauville 0
  
Westgate 47, Rayne 30
  
Westminster Christian 57, North Central 38
  
Wossman 42, Carroll 8
  
Zachary 28, Scotlandville 0
  
MAIS Class AA
  
First Round
  
River Oaks 35, Greenville Christian, Miss. 12
  
St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 52, Glenbrook 7
  
MAIS Class AAA
  
First Round
  
Adams Christian, Miss. 30, Bowling Green 19
  
Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 30, Riverfield 0
  
Wayne Aca., Miss. 28, Silliman 20
  

