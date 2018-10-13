58°
Friday Night Blitz - Week 7 scores

8 hours 19 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 11:11 PM October 12, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
  
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Abbeville 41, Patterson 19
  
Acadiana 35, Sam Houston 10
  
Amite 54, Pope John Paul II 0
  
Arcadia 62, Plain Dealing 16
  
Archbishop Hannan 42, Thomas Jefferson 0
  
Archbishop Shaw 28, Salmen 7
  
Barbe 26, New Iberia 7
  
Basile 49, Elton 20
  
Bastrop 0, Neville 0
  
Breaux Bridge 35, Livonia 29
  
Bunkie 19, Winnfield 3
  
Caldwell Parish 33, Bolton 0
  
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Lakeside 12
  
Carencro 41, Westgate 20
  
Central 44, Brusly 19
  
Central Catholic 20, Vandebilt Catholic 13
  
Chalmette 49, East Jefferson 20
  
Comeaux 42, Lafayette 21
  
Covington 35, Fontainebleau 21
  
Crowley 33, Mamou 13
  
Delcambre 53, Ascension Christian School 16
  
Destrehan 51, Central Lafourche 21
  
Dunham 70, Capitol 20
  
E.D. White 42, South Terrebonne 20
  
East Ascension 35, Broadmoor 0
  
East Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 8
  
East Feliciana 36, The Church Academy 0
  
Eunice 35, Pine Prairie 6
  
Ferriday 22, Vidalia 7
  
Franklin Parish 63, Green Oaks 30
  
G.W. Carver 39, South Plaquemines 0
  
Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 7
  
Hamilton Christian Academy 18, Grand Lake 16
  
Hammond 21, Northshore 18
  
Haynesville 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 12
  
Holy Cross 7, Brother Martin 3
  
Iota 15, Church Point 12
  
Jena 31, Peabody 0
  
John Ehret 20, Landry/Walker 6
  
Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Homer 6
  
Kaplan 38, Berwick 33
  
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 7
  
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Centerville 0
  
Lakeshore 49, H.L. Bourgeois 0
  
Leesville 42, Grant 8
  
Many 47, Holy Savior Menard 0
  
Marksville 20, Avoyelles 0
  
McDonogh #35 26, Riverdale 20
  
Merryville 40, South Cameron 7
  
Natchitoches Central 54, Pineville 35
  
Neville 48, Franklinton 20
  
Newman 41, Riverside Academy 14
  
Oak Forest 28, Parklane Aca., Miss. 20
  
Plaquemine 34, Parkview Baptist 15
  
Prairie View 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 56
  
Red River 48, Lakeview 0
  
Rosepine 41, Pickering 0
  
Ruston 23, Ouachita Parish 20
  
Saint Paul's 72, Ponchatoula 7
  
Scotlandville 37, Live Oak 7
  
Shreveport Northwood 47, Huntington 0
  
Slidell 41, Mandeville 31
  
Sophie B. Wright 24, KIPP Renaissance 11
  
South Beauregard 15, Iowa 13
  
South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 7
  
St. Amant 24, Dutchtown 17
  
St. Charles Catholic 21, Donaldsonville 6
  
St. Edmund Catholic 35, Oberlin 6
  
St. Frederick Catholic 21, Cedar Creek 13
  
St. Helena Central 45, Springfield 0
  
St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 18
  
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Northlake Christian 3
  
Sterlington 43, Wossman 34
  
Sulphur 42, LaGrange 7
  
Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 41, Ben's Ford 13
  
Terrebonne 33, East St. John 12
  
Tioga 42, DeRidder 39
  
Vermilion Catholic 43, Gueydan 14
  
Vinton 30, Oakdale 21
  
Welsh 55, Lake Arthur 20
  
West Monroe 37, Alexandria 17
  
West Ouachita 47, Buckeye 20
  
West St. John 44, Covenant Christian Academy 18
  
West St. Mary 14, Jeanerette 8
  
Westlake 21, Jennings 14
  
Woodlawn (SH) 21, Minden 14
  
Zachary 62, Denham Springs 20
  
___
  
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
