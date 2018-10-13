58°
Friday Night Blitz - Week 7 scores
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 41, Patterson 19
Acadiana 35, Sam Houston 10
Amite 54, Pope John Paul II 0
Arcadia 62, Plain Dealing 16
Archbishop Hannan 42, Thomas Jefferson 0
Archbishop Shaw 28, Salmen 7
Barbe 26, New Iberia 7
Basile 49, Elton 20
Bastrop 0, Neville 0
Breaux Bridge 35, Livonia 29
Bunkie 19, Winnfield 3
Caldwell Parish 33, Bolton 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Lakeside 12
Carencro 41, Westgate 20
Central 44, Brusly 19
Central Catholic 20, Vandebilt Catholic 13
Chalmette 49, East Jefferson 20
Comeaux 42, Lafayette 21
Covington 35, Fontainebleau 21
Crowley 33, Mamou 13
Delcambre 53, Ascension Christian School 16
Destrehan 51, Central Lafourche 21
Dunham 70, Capitol 20
E.D. White 42, South Terrebonne 20
East Ascension 35, Broadmoor 0
East Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 8
East Feliciana 36, The Church Academy 0
Eunice 35, Pine Prairie 6
Ferriday 22, Vidalia 7
Franklin Parish 63, Green Oaks 30
G.W. Carver 39, South Plaquemines 0
Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 7
Hamilton Christian Academy 18, Grand Lake 16
Hammond 21, Northshore 18
Haynesville 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 12
Holy Cross 7, Brother Martin 3
Iota 15, Church Point 12
Jena 31, Peabody 0
John Ehret 20, Landry/Walker 6
Jonesboro-Hodge 8, Homer 6
Kaplan 38, Berwick 33
LaSalle 42, Lena Northwood 7
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Centerville 0
Lakeshore 49, H.L. Bourgeois 0
Leesville 42, Grant 8
Many 47, Holy Savior Menard 0
Marksville 20, Avoyelles 0
McDonogh #35 26, Riverdale 20
Merryville 40, South Cameron 7
Natchitoches Central 54, Pineville 35
Neville 48, Franklinton 20
Newman 41, Riverside Academy 14
Oak Forest 28, Parklane Aca., Miss. 20
Plaquemine 34, Parkview Baptist 15
Prairie View 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 56
Red River 48, Lakeview 0
Rosepine 41, Pickering 0
Ruston 23, Ouachita Parish 20
Saint Paul's 72, Ponchatoula 7
Scotlandville 37, Live Oak 7
Shreveport Northwood 47, Huntington 0
Slidell 41, Mandeville 31
Sophie B. Wright 24, KIPP Renaissance 11
South Beauregard 15, Iowa 13
South Lafourche 35, Morgan City 7
St. Amant 24, Dutchtown 17
St. Charles Catholic 21, Donaldsonville 6
St. Edmund Catholic 35, Oberlin 6
St. Frederick Catholic 21, Cedar Creek 13
St. Helena Central 45, Springfield 0
St. Martinville 50, Cecilia 18
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Northlake Christian 3
Sterlington 43, Wossman 34
Sulphur 42, LaGrange 7
Sylva-Bay Aca., Miss. 41, Ben's Ford 13
Terrebonne 33, East St. John 12
Tioga 42, DeRidder 39
Vermilion Catholic 43, Gueydan 14
Vinton 30, Oakdale 21
Welsh 55, Lake Arthur 20
West Monroe 37, Alexandria 17
West Ouachita 47, Buckeye 20
West St. John 44, Covenant Christian Academy 18
West St. Mary 14, Jeanerette 8
Westlake 21, Jennings 14
Woodlawn (SH) 21, Minden 14
Zachary 62, Denham Springs 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
