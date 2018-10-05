75°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday Night Blitz - Week 6 scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian, Miss. 60, Bowling Green 25
Alexandria 49, Natchitoches Central 14
Amite 38, Pine 6
Arcadia 42, Ringgold 8
Ascension Catholic 42, East Iberville 14
Ascension Episcopal 42, Jeanerette 14
Assumption 45, South Lafourche 14
Avoyelles 22, Jena 18
Baton Rouge Catholic 51, St. Amant 21
Benton 27, Minden 23
Breaux Bridge 48, Beau Chene 0
Brother Martin 28, Bastrop 25
C.E. Byrd 41, Southwood 0
Calvary Baptist Academy 20, Loyola College Prep 17
Carencro 49, Northside 8
Cecilia 34, Opelousas 20
Central 30, Live Oak 21
Central Catholic 48, Highland Baptist 0
Central Lafourche 31, H.L. Bourgeois 3
Chalmette 30, West Jefferson 12
Comeaux 31, Acadiana 30
Covenant Christian Academy 39, Varnado 30
De La Salle 54, Haynes Academy 7
DeQuincy 40, Pickering 14
Delhi 36, Delta Charter 10
Delhi Charter 30, Beekman 7
Denham Springs 63, Ferriday 20
Destrehan 35, East St. John 34
Dunham 47, East Feliciana 6
East Ascension 37, Dutchtown 23
Erath 36, Berwick 14
Eunice 30, Port Barre 0
Evangel Christian Academy 39, Airline 10
Gueydan 45, Centerville 6
Hahnville 33, Pearl River 7
Haughton 54, Franklin Parish 30
Holy Savior Menard 33, Lakeview 0
Homer 53, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
Huntington 24, B.T. Washington 16
Independence 10, Northlake Christian 3
Iota 41, Crowley 20
Iowa 24, St. Louis 21
John Curtis Christian 23, Jesuit 0
John Ehret 41, Bonnabel 14
Jonesboro-Hodge 50, Plain Dealing 6
Kaplan 42, Abbeville 30
Karr 35, McDonogh #35 0
Lafayette 30, New Iberia 13
Lafayette Christian Academy 76, Hanson Memorial 0
Lake Arthur 61, Ville Platte 12
Landry/Walker 60, Higgins 7
Leake Aca., Miss. 50, Riverfield 20
Lena Northwood 20, Block 8
Logansport 34, North Webster 14
Mansfield 62, D'Arbonne Woods 0
Many 61, Bunkie 0
Marksville 59, Bolton 7
Merryville 41, Grand Lake 8
New Iberia Catholic 63, West St. Mary 26
Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 33, Ben's Ford 15
North DeSoto 45, Bossier 6
Northwest 44, Church Point 28
Notre Dame 49, Kinder 3
Oakdale 21, East Beauregard 0
Oberlin 32, Hamilton Christian Academy 8
Opelousas Catholic 32, Sacred Heart 0
Ouachita Parish 40, Pineville 29
Parkview Baptist 36, Lutcher 21
Plaquemine 31, Tara 0
Pointe Coupee Catholic 58, Loreauville 6
Prairie View 36, Riverdale Academy 6
Red River 13, Winnfield 3
Riverdale 57, Fisher 3
Riverside Academy 47, South Plaquemines 14
Sam Houston 41, LaGrange 0
Springfield 34, Pope John Paul II 14
St. Augustine 48, Archbishop Shaw 9
St. Charles Catholic 42, Lusher Charter 0
St. Edmund Catholic 47, Elton 0
St. Helena Central 41, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
St. James 22, Donaldsonville 0
St. Martinville 55, Livonia 34
St. Michael 14, Woodlawn (BR) 9
Sterlington 52, Carroll 26
Sulphur 36, Barbe 35
Terrebonne 50, Thibodaux 7
Teurlings Catholic 40, Rayne 14
Tioga 48, Grant 14
Tri-County Aca., Miss. 28, River Oaks 0
University (Lab) 51, Brusly 14
Vermilion Catholic 27, E.D. White 20
W.L. Cohen 52, Ben Franklin 0
West Monroe 45, Ruston 21
West St. John 61, Houma Christian 0
Zachary 38, Walker 9
