Friday Night Blitz - week 5 scores

12 hours 31 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2017 Sep 29, 2017 September 29, 2017 11:18 PM September 29, 2017 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Acadiana 21, Barbe 14
  
Adams Christian, Miss. 20, Silliman 0
  
Albany 58, Sci Academy 40
  
Amite 20, Northlake Christian 7
  
Archbishop Hannan 35, St. Michael 29
  
Ascension Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 0
  
Ascension Christian School 41, Fisher 18
  
Assumption 52, South Terrebonne 14
  
Avoyelles 48, Northside 22
  
Baker 38, Glen Oaks 6
  
Basile 30, Merryville 14
  
Bastrop 46, Holy Savior Menard 6
  
Baton Rouge Catholic 34, Teurlings Catholic 7
  
Belle Chasse 31, Sophie B. Wright 0
  
Benton 50, Shreveport Northwood 42
  
Berwick 49, Ascension Episcopal 15
  
Bogalusa 26, South Plaquemines 14
  
Breaux Bridge 35, Natchitoches Central 0
  
Buckeye 40, Bolton 14
  
Caldwell Parish 38, Winnfield 13
  
Cedar Creek 63, Tensas 6
  
Central 57, Belaire 12
  
Central Lafourche 35, Ellender 26
  
Church Point 28, Eunice 17
  
Country Day 70, Madison 8
  
Covington 30, Slidell 10
  
De La Salle 42, Riverside Academy 21
  
DeRidder 47, Pickering 0
  
Delhi Charter 63, D'Arbonne Woods 19
  
Delta Charter 22, Sicily Island 20
  
Denham Springs 38, Live Oak 6
  
Destrehan 24, Thibodaux 0
  
Donaldsonville 30, Livonia 0
  
Dutchtown 24, Lutcher 21
  
E.D. White 49, Morgan City 20
  
East Ascension 21, St. Charles Catholic 2
  
East Feliciana 42, Sumner 14
  
East Jefferson 41, Bonnabel 0
  
East St. John 34, H.L. Bourgeois 13
  
Ecole Classique 42, Ridgewood 8
  
Elton 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
  
Evangel Christian Academy 31, Haughton 3
  
Glenbrook 29, Union Aca., Miss. 20
  
Green Oaks 20, Plain Dealing 6
  
Hahnville 52, Terrebonne 35
  
Haynesville 47, Arcadia 8
  
Helen Cox 38, G.W. Carver 26
  
Holy Cross 31, Jesuit 17
  
Homer 58, Ringgold 14
  
Houma Christian 24, East Iberville 14
  
Independence 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 37
  
Iota 54, Mamou 12
  
Iowa 22, Westlake 12
  
Jena 40, Alexandria 21
  
Jennings 21, Washington-Marion 14
  
John Curtis Christian 27, Easton 21
  
John Ehret 41, Chalmette 39
  
Jonesboro-Hodge 19, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
  
Karr 34, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20
  
Kentwood 36, Broadmoor 20
  
Kinder 49, DeQuincy 18
  
LaGrange 35, New Iberia 30
  
Lake Arthur 28, East Beauregard 24
  
Lakeshore 54, KIPP Renaissance 7
  
Lakeside 41, Block 12
  
Logansport 49, Montgomery 8
  
Loreauville 20, Franklin 0
  
Loyola College Prep 36, North Caddo 19
  
Mandeville 28, Ponchatoula 18
  
Mangham 20, Beekman 6
  
Mansfield 36, Lakeview 0
  
Many 47, Carroll 12
  
McDonogh #35 35, Carencro 21
  
Minden 27, B.T. Washington 24
  
New Iberia Catholic 57, Jeanerette 8
  
North Vermilion 42, South Beauregard 2
  
North Webster 30, Southwood 22
  
Northshore 14, Fontainebleau 0
  
Northwest 25, Crowley 22
  
Oak Grove 42, St. Frederick Catholic 14
  
Oberlin 18, Grand Lake 13
  
Opelousas 33, Tara 12
  
Parkview Baptist 23, Southern Lab 20
  
Parkway 42, Airline 35
  
Pine 48, Springfield 12
  
Plaquemine 24, Ouachita Parish 21
  
Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 14
  
Port Allen 42, Northeast 34
  
Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 13, Claiborne 9
  
Prairie View 22, Trinity Episcopal, Miss. 20
  
Presbyterian Christian, Miss. 42, Oak Forest 28
  
Rayne 28, Leesville 18
  
Rayville 40, Vidalia 13
  
Richwood 12, Red River 6
  
Riverdale 14, McMain 6
  
Riverfield 38, Park Place Christian Academy, Miss. 21
  
Rosepine 57, North Central 28
  
Ruston 32, West Ouachita 21
  
Saint Paul's 27, Hammond 7
  
Salmen 23, Loranger 21
  
Sam Houston 30, Comeaux 21
  
Scotlandville 45, Walker 16
  
South Lafourche 34, Vandebilt Catholic 14
  
St. Amant 41, St. James 27
  
St. Helena Central 35, Pope John Paul II 0
  
St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 44, River Oaks 14
  
St. Louis 44, Lake Charles College Prep 14
  
St. Mary's 42, LaSalle 6
  
St. Thomas More 58, Franklinton 16
  
Sterlington 38, Calvary Baptist Academy 20
  
Sulphur 51, Lafayette 14
  
Thomas Jefferson 33, Ben Franklin 14
  
Tioga 35, Pineville 29
  
Union Parish 34, Franklin Parish 8
  
University (Lab) 26, Zachary 7
  
Vermilion Catholic 49, Centerville 6
  
Ville Platte 24, Oakdale 0
  
W.L. Cohen 28, St. Martin's 15
  
Wayne Aca., Miss. 36, Ben's Ford 26
  
Wayne County, Miss. 28, Pearl River 14
  
Welsh 34, Erath 16
  
West Feliciana 42, Brusly 13
  
West Jefferson 29, Higgins 21
  
West Monroe 27, Neville 7
  
West St. John 61, White Castle 6
  
West St. Mary 48, Delcambre 0
  
Westgate 28, Patterson 20
  
Woodlawn (BR) 31, St. Martinville 21
  
Woodlawn (SH) 50, North DeSoto 7
  
