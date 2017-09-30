Friday Night Blitz - week 5 scores

80°
PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 21, Barbe 14
Adams Christian, Miss. 20, Silliman 0
Albany 58, Sci Academy 40
Amite 20, Northlake Christian 7
Archbishop Hannan 35, St. Michael 29
Ascension Catholic 47, Covenant Christian Academy 0
Ascension Christian School 41, Fisher 18
Assumption 52, South Terrebonne 14
Avoyelles 48, Northside 22
Baker 38, Glen Oaks 6
Basile 30, Merryville 14
Bastrop 46, Holy Savior Menard 6
Baton Rouge Catholic 34, Teurlings Catholic 7
Belle Chasse 31, Sophie B. Wright 0
Benton 50, Shreveport Northwood 42
Berwick 49, Ascension Episcopal 15
Bogalusa 26, South Plaquemines 14
Breaux Bridge 35, Natchitoches Central 0
Buckeye 40, Bolton 14
Caldwell Parish 38, Winnfield 13
Cedar Creek 63, Tensas 6
Central 57, Belaire 12
Central Lafourche 35, Ellender 26
Church Point 28, Eunice 17
Country Day 70, Madison 8
Covington 30, Slidell 10
De La Salle 42, Riverside Academy 21
DeRidder 47, Pickering 0
Delhi Charter 63, D'Arbonne Woods 19
Delta Charter 22, Sicily Island 20
Denham Springs 38, Live Oak 6
Destrehan 24, Thibodaux 0
Donaldsonville 30, Livonia 0
Dutchtown 24, Lutcher 21
E.D. White 49, Morgan City 20
East Ascension 21, St. Charles Catholic 2
East Feliciana 42, Sumner 14
East Jefferson 41, Bonnabel 0
East St. John 34, H.L. Bourgeois 13
Ecole Classique 42, Ridgewood 8
Elton 47, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Evangel Christian Academy 31, Haughton 3
Glenbrook 29, Union Aca., Miss. 20
Green Oaks 20, Plain Dealing 6
Hahnville 52, Terrebonne 35
Haynesville 47, Arcadia 8
Helen Cox 38, G.W. Carver 26
Holy Cross 31, Jesuit 17
Homer 58, Ringgold 14
Houma Christian 24, East Iberville 14
Independence 54, St. Thomas Aquinas 37
Iota 54, Mamou 12
Iowa 22, Westlake 12
Jena 40, Alexandria 21
Jennings 21, Washington-Marion 14
John Curtis Christian 27, Easton 21
John Ehret 41, Chalmette 39
Jonesboro-Hodge 19, Lincoln Preparatory School 0
Karr 34, Lake Area New Tech Early College 20
Kentwood 36, Broadmoor 20
Kinder 49, DeQuincy 18
LaGrange 35, New Iberia 30
Lake Arthur 28, East Beauregard 24
Lakeshore 54, KIPP Renaissance 7
Lakeside 41, Block 12
Logansport 49, Montgomery 8
Loreauville 20, Franklin 0
Loyola College Prep 36, North Caddo 19
Mandeville 28, Ponchatoula 18
Mangham 20, Beekman 6
Mansfield 36, Lakeview 0
Many 47, Carroll 12
McDonogh #35 35, Carencro 21
Minden 27, B.T. Washington 24
New Iberia Catholic 57, Jeanerette 8
North Vermilion 42, South Beauregard 2
North Webster 30, Southwood 22
Northshore 14, Fontainebleau 0
Northwest 25, Crowley 22
Oak Grove 42, St. Frederick Catholic 14
Oberlin 18, Grand Lake 13
Opelousas 33, Tara 12
Parkview Baptist 23, Southern Lab 20
Parkway 42, Airline 35
Pine 48, Springfield 12
Plaquemine 24, Ouachita Parish 21
Pointe Coupee Catholic 38, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 14
Port Allen 42, Northeast 34
Porter's Chapel Aca., Miss. 13, Claiborne 9
Prairie View 22, Trinity Episcopal, Miss. 20
Presbyterian Christian, Miss. 42, Oak Forest 28
Rayne 28, Leesville 18
Rayville 40, Vidalia 13
Richwood 12, Red River 6
Riverdale 14, McMain 6
Riverfield 38, Park Place Christian Academy, Miss. 21
Rosepine 57, North Central 28
Ruston 32, West Ouachita 21
Saint Paul's 27, Hammond 7
Salmen 23, Loranger 21
Sam Houston 30, Comeaux 21
Scotlandville 45, Walker 16
South Lafourche 34, Vandebilt Catholic 14
St. Amant 41, St. James 27
St. Helena Central 35, Pope John Paul II 0
St. Joseph-Greenville, Miss. 44, River Oaks 14
St. Louis 44, Lake Charles College Prep 14
St. Mary's 42, LaSalle 6
St. Thomas More 58, Franklinton 16
Sterlington 38, Calvary Baptist Academy 20
Sulphur 51, Lafayette 14
Thomas Jefferson 33, Ben Franklin 14
Tioga 35, Pineville 29
Union Parish 34, Franklin Parish 8
University (Lab) 26, Zachary 7
Vermilion Catholic 49, Centerville 6
Ville Platte 24, Oakdale 0
W.L. Cohen 28, St. Martin's 15
Wayne Aca., Miss. 36, Ben's Ford 26
Wayne County, Miss. 28, Pearl River 14
Welsh 34, Erath 16
West Feliciana 42, Brusly 13
West Jefferson 29, Higgins 21
West Monroe 27, Neville 7
West St. John 61, White Castle 6
West St. Mary 48, Delcambre 0
Westgate 28, Patterson 20
Woodlawn (BR) 31, St. Martinville 21
Woodlawn (SH) 50, North DeSoto 7
