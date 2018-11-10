44°
Friday Night Blitz - Week 1 playoff scores

9 hours 18 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 November 09, 2018 11:10 PM November 09, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Class 5A
  
First Round
  
Destrehan 22, Hammond 0
  
John Ehret 43, Dutchtown 0
  
West Monroe 53, Pineville 0
  
Class 4A
  
First Round
  
Assumption 8, Carencro 6
  
Belle Chasse 20, G.W. Carver 12
  
Easton 44, Rayne 0
  
Lakeshore 45, DeRidder 21
  
Livonia 28, Cecilia 6
  
Neville 55, Opelousas 28
  
Class 3A
  
First Round
  
Church Point 28, West Feliciana 6
  
Eunice 34, Brusly 20
  
Iota 49, KIPP Renaissance 0
  
Jena 49, South Beauregard 0
  
Kaplan 28, Jennings 13
  
North Webster 41, Albany 8
  
Sterlington 49, W.L. Cohen 0
  
Class 2A
  
First Round
  
Amite 51, Springfield 0
  
Ferriday 54, Vinton 0
  
Franklin 16, Red River 13
  
Kinder 56, Bunkie 14
  
Mansfield 16, South Plaquemines 14
  
Many 76, Ville Platte 0
  
Rosepine 20, Port Allen 14
  
Welsh 49, West St. Mary 0
  
Class 1A
  
First Round
  
Basile 56, Tensas 8
  
East Iberville 22, Arcadia 16
  
Gueydan 40, Centerville 28
  
Homer 44, Elton 6
  
Montgomery 42, Plain Dealing 0
  
Oberlin 60, Lena Northwood 0
  
Division I
  
First Round
  
Evangel Christian Academy 63, Archbishop Shaw 0
  
Division II
  
First Round
  
Archbishop Hannan 37, Lusher Charter 0
  
Division III
  
First Round
  
Ascension Episcopal 35, Riverside Academy 13
  
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Pope John Paul II 9
  
New Iberia Catholic 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
  
Division IV
  
First Round
  
Ascension Catholic 52, Hanson Memorial 8
  
LCA 70, Houma Christian 6
  
Opelousas Catholic 35, Covenant Christian Academy 18
  
MAIS 8 Man
  
Semifinal
  
Tallulah 53, Prairie View 20
  

