Friday Night Blitz - Week 1 playoff scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 5A
First Round
Destrehan 22, Hammond 0
John Ehret 43, Dutchtown 0
West Monroe 53, Pineville 0
Class 4A
First Round
Assumption 8, Carencro 6
Belle Chasse 20, G.W. Carver 12
Easton 44, Rayne 0
Lakeshore 45, DeRidder 21
Livonia 28, Cecilia 6
Neville 55, Opelousas 28
Class 3A
First Round
Church Point 28, West Feliciana 6
Eunice 34, Brusly 20
Iota 49, KIPP Renaissance 0
Jena 49, South Beauregard 0
Kaplan 28, Jennings 13
North Webster 41, Albany 8
Sterlington 49, W.L. Cohen 0
Class 2A
First Round
Amite 51, Springfield 0
Ferriday 54, Vinton 0
Franklin 16, Red River 13
Kinder 56, Bunkie 14
Mansfield 16, South Plaquemines 14
Many 76, Ville Platte 0
Rosepine 20, Port Allen 14
Welsh 49, West St. Mary 0
Class 1A
First Round
Basile 56, Tensas 8
East Iberville 22, Arcadia 16
Gueydan 40, Centerville 28
Homer 44, Elton 6
Montgomery 42, Plain Dealing 0
Oberlin 60, Lena Northwood 0
Division I
First Round
Evangel Christian Academy 63, Archbishop Shaw 0
Division II
First Round
Archbishop Hannan 37, Lusher Charter 0
Division III
First Round
Ascension Episcopal 35, Riverside Academy 13
Calvary Baptist Academy 42, Pope John Paul II 9
New Iberia Catholic 48, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Division IV
First Round
Ascension Catholic 52, Hanson Memorial 8
LCA 70, Houma Christian 6
Opelousas Catholic 35, Covenant Christian Academy 18
MAIS 8 Man
Semifinal
Tallulah 53, Prairie View 20
