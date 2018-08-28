Frequent boil advisories worrying Clinton residents

CLINTON - A boil water advisory has been issued in Clinton for the second time in just as many months. It's also the fifth time it's happened this year.

Dale and Megan Owens are worried about using the tap water for their one year son Eric.

"It's ridiculous. The town needs to mitigate the problem," Dale said.

"I'm worried about Eric. Is it safe to brush his teeth? Is it safe to give my dog water?" Megan wondered.

The city lost power to its water system this week, causing the pressure to drop. Residents have been buying bottled water and boiling the tap water.

The boil water advisory also affects local merchants, especially restaurants, who rely on tap water to conduct their business.

"We just have to deal to deal with it," said Chrystal Saujon, manager of the Mexico of Floria restaurant. "We have to close down, boil water and lose money", Saujon said.

The city is hoping to hear from the health department by Wednesday to find out whether the water is contaminated.