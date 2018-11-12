57°
French woman accused of keeping child in trunk of car
TULLE, France - A French woman is on trial accused of hiding the existence of her toddler and depriving her of food after a garage mechanic found the child living in car trunk.
ABC reports that Rosa Maria De Cruz was in court Monday in Tulle on charges of repeated violence against a minor causing permanent disability, a court official said. Cruz faces up to 20 years in prison.
Authorities say the child was about 2 years old and malnourished with severe developmental problems when she was found. The mother allegedly hid her pregnancy and the girl's birth from her husband and three other children. Reports say, the child was kept in a basement and in the trunk of the car.
The now 7-year-old girl is now in special care.
