French soldier shoots man who attacked them outside Louvre
PARIS - Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre museum today was carrying two machetes and shouted "God is great" in Arabic.
Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers.
One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him. A soldier was slightly wounded.
