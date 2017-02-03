48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

French soldier shoots man who attacked them outside Louvre

1 hour 38 minutes 40 seconds ago February 03, 2017 Feb 3, 2017 Friday, February 03 2017 February 03, 2017 7:13 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PARIS - Authorities in Paris say a man who tried to attack soldiers near the famous Louvre museum today was carrying two machetes and shouted "God is great" in Arabic.

Authorities say when the man was stopped from entering a nearby shopping center with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked a group of soldiers.

One soldier shot the man five times, gravely wounding him. A soldier was slightly wounded.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days