French Settlement Police Chief's wife behind bars again

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The wife of a small-town police chief in Livingston Parish is behind bars again.

Tammy Brignac, wife of French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac, is accused of driving a police unit on a suspended license. Police located Brignac a little after 6 p.m. Friday evening along Hwy 22 in Head of Island.

Her license is currently under suspension.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says they received a tip she was driving the police unit.

She's booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Tammy Brignac previously pleaded no contest to a February, first-offense drunken driving charge. She was sentenced to two years of probation, a suspended six-month prison sentence, community service, and fees. As a special term of her probation, Brignac is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.